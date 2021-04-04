Bird Brown: Counting my eggs and hoping for some sports sweets this Easter | COMMENTARY

When the dogs and I finally use our tracking skills and locate the basket, my eye is drawn to the large purple egg shining with the glow that only landing a top-tier wide receiver in the NFL Draft on April 29 could bring. With Ronnie Stanley coming back the Ravens have the O-line, we the running backs, the tight ends, and some good receivers. What they need ― and what Lamar Jackson needs to get them to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, and to remain competitive in years to come ― is a top-tier receiver at his disposal, like a DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, or D.K. Metcalf that can be his partner for the next several years.