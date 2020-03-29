Bird Brown: Getting outdoors is the best rehab routine

What I experienced was the closest thing to a family reunion as one can get during these times of social isolationism. For the last two weeks, on the days that I ventured out (took a pass on the days below 50 degrees and rainy) we saw so many of the same people taking advantage of the Terry Burk trail, anything from young parents pushing their babies in strollers to a couple racing — one on foot and the other on roller blades — to so many of us taking our dogs for a stroll, that I felt this is the place that best suits my physical and mental needs for my future home rehabilitation.