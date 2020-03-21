Bird Brown: Find ways to create, enjoy alternative sports

Don’t get me wrong, I love my family. My boys are all starting to get to that age that at any point we could be empty-nesters. It’s just that when you’re used to interacting with 150-200 people on a daily basis and then you’re limited to four, it just takes some getting used to. Especially when three of the four are working from home, self-isolating in their rooms. And the fourth is still a teenager who doesn’t arise until after lunch some time, I thank God my two canine companions help me make it through until the work day is complete and people in my house begin to appear.