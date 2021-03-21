Bird Brown: Back to some old habits, which is a good thing | COMMENTARY

Then as fall hit, it seemed to be like spring had sprung, only a little later in the year. Little daffodils and jonquils peeking through the dirt became little soccer and lacrosse players popping up on the few fields that weren’t shut down. Despite all high school sports and many area recreation sports being shut down due to fears of spreading the ‘rona, club sports took the initiative and held fall seasons with all of us club coaches and managers scrambling to get registered and carded months before we normally would as most of us take the fall off to focus on high school soccer.