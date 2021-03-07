Bird Brown: Athletes, be sure to choose your own destiny | COMMENTARY

I’ve seen many athletes over the years, some family members, some players I’ve coached, some I’ve watched at school and some who were friends of my kids, that have all gone on to various levels of success at the college level. But there have been enough times where I’ve seen an athlete end their career after only a year or two, for a number of reasons, and when they lose that connection to the team or the sport they love, find themselves at a school that they never would have chosen had it not been for them being able to play that sport in college. And the pandemic shutdowns have made it even worse for some.