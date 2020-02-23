Bird Brown: Baseball will soon be here, but will I care?

Even before the firing of Davey Johnson and the resignation of Pat Gillick, arguably the best GM/manager combination in baseball at the time, which I plastered all over “Bird at Play,” I started falling out of love with the team. I took my two boys at the time to a spring training game and many of the players were rude to their young and adoring fans, some even teasing them, which soured my taste for the players wearing my favorite baseball jersey.