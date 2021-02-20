Bird Brown: Finding my way through a ‘faux’ fall high school sports season | COMMENTARY

As tryouts, then early practices progress through the dead of summer, coaches are constantly checking our weather apps and comparing them with our peers to prepare for the inevitable summer thunderstorm that will send us running to the cars or under the overhangs of the school seeking shelter. Several years back the state introduced the heat acclimatization process where we would decide the length and intensity of the practice, or in some cases, whether we’re able to hold a practice at all. A simple, color-coded rating system based on the current and expected heat and humidity, sent out via text to all of the coaches providing us with directive on practice limitations.