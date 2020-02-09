One of the things, as a high school coach, I have been responsible for over the last 10 years is the painful experience of listening to my players’ pre-game warmup music to make sure the lyrics were “school appropriate.” I am pretty open to my own musical tastes, but there are just some things that I just don’t get about today’s music (really showing my age now), but the pregame music is very important to the players on those teams as it gives them the extra juice they need to prepare for the game.