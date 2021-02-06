Bird Brown: Looking back on a Super trip to Tampa | COMMENTARY

We stopped to grab a beverage on our way to the seats and just as we were settling in, here comes our “ticketl-ess” buddy, stepping on and across the sea of Giants’ fans that surrounded us, screaming, “I snuck in! I snuck in!” only to find a seat directly in front of us who somebody either never made it to the game or got an upgrade. Either way, my friend, who didn’t spend a dime on the ticket, sat one row in front of us in a seat that he didn’t pay for, for the entirety of Super Bowl XXXV.