Well, here we are heading in to the “Roaring 20s” without a blade of public plastic grass to be found. Gerstell and McDaniel still are the only turf field locations in the county but they are generally for private use. I keep hearing rumors of a public use turf field facility coming in the near future and possibly another privately owned, publicly available opening at Four Seasons, but in the meantime we continue to lose potential revenue for our businesses and send our athletes into neighboring counties to play on the all-purpose fields in which all of those neighboring counties have invested.