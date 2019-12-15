One of the things that we have no room for in the sports world is racism. I really thought that at least in sports we had moved away from the senseless comments and gestures toward people who are not like us, but I guess that I have been proven wrong again. Although there are situations that rear their ugly heads in sports here in the U.S., like the most recent fight between Steelers and Browns players that one player said began as a result of a racial epithet but international soccer seems to be where all of the hate has landed.