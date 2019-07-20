Bird Brown: Uniforms can create lasting memories

When I began coaching back at my alma mater 10 years ago, besides the fact of feeling at home at the school and on Ruby Field, the satisfaction of being able to wear the Columbia blue and white that I myself wore as a player many, many moons ago was something I really don’t have words for. Handing out the uniforms to the players before the dreaded “picture day," putting together the “spirit wear” options for the players and their parents, and putting on my own coaches’ “swag” on game day are some of the things that deepen the connection between the player and the tradition and history of the school’s athletics program.