Bird Brown: This time away from our playing fields can be a good thing

I’ve been able to take some walks in the evening with my son and my dogs and share some life stories and life goals. During one of our walks, we walked by a town field where my son practiced both soccer and rugby in his youth, and it inspired him to dust off the cleats and take a few rugby penalty kicks a few days later. As he was shaking off the rust and rediscovering his stroke, shagging balls and running sprints, I was caught by how nice the field looked.