Bill May: Basic spin fishing for trout | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

This is a basic guide to spin fishing for trout in Maryland. Much of this information can apply to other states for fishing for panfish and can be adapted for fly fishing.
Know your waters
Most trout waters in Maryland (and much of the country) depend on stocked trout for their fishery. So the first step in Maryland is to access the Maryland DNR website at dnr.maryland.gov, then go to “fishing,” “recreational” and find where to fish and the rules or regulations. Here you can find a map of fishing waters and regulations — which are complex. Waters might be classified as catch-and-release, fly fishing only; catch-and-release artificial flies and lures only; delayed harvest; put-and-take with any tackle and bait allowed; closed season; and combinations of the preceding. Note that different regulations can apply to different sections of some rivers. You can also find a schedule of trout stocking.
Spinning tackle: keep it simple
An ultralight or light rod 5-6 feet, with a matching reel and limp 4-to-6-pound test monofilament will handle most waters. I use an old, 5-foot Ugly Stik ultralight rod, Mitchell 204 reel and 6-pound Stren Easy Cast line. For fishing ponds, I might use a longer light rod, matching reel and the same 6-pound line. My tactics are spinners, float rigs and dropshot rigs.
Spinners
Spinners with the above tackle are all some folks use. I like Mepps size 0 and 1 with silver or gold blades and Panther Martin 1/16-ounce or 1/8-ounce models with silver, gold or black blades. Always attach with a small snap swivel to reduce line twist. If you plan to release fish, mash down the barbs and clip off one of the tines from the treble hooks to prevent fish injury.
In moving waters, cast across stream and let the lure swing under tension to cover the water, then retrieve and cast again. Adjust the angle of the cast — upstream, right angle, downstream to control depth and cover more water. In still water, fancast and change speed of retrieves to cover water.
Expect to lose lures.
Below a float
Using a float can open a world of possibilities. At the extreme, I’ve seen shore fishermen at Centennial Lake use heavier tackle than described above to make long casts with orange, egg-sized, barrel-shaped wooden floats trailing Trout Magnet jigs or baits on 3-to-4-foot leaders to take stocked trout, bluegills and crappie. But for most situations with the lighter tackle listed, the float should be subtle and as small as possible to carry and suspend the lure or bait is the ticket. I like teardrop or oval-shaped, clip-on clear plastic floats, but they’re hard to find.
Float rigs reduce casting accuracy and stealth, and are hard to cast with shorter rods if the lure or bait is more than 3 feet below the float, but they can lengthen casts and drifts, allowing covering more water.
My favorite baits are Berkley Powerbait Trout Worms in pink, red or natural colors. A section 1-1½ inches can be attached San Juan Worm style, with the worm attached at the front or middle, parallel to the hook shank. Better yet, try wacky style, with the hook attached in the middle of the worm at a right angle to the shank.
Irresistible.
Most regular or baitholder style, size four-to-six hooks can be used, with, again, barbs mashed down to facilitate release. A small split shot is clipped on about a foot above the hook. Please use non-lead shots.
Other possibilities include Trout Magnet jigs in chartreuse or natural colors, other small hair or marabou jigs in natural colors; egg or pellet flies; wacky-rigged chenille San Juan worms in the worm colors above; Berkley Powerbait paste in chartreuse, rainbow or natural; and a 1-inch piece of night crawler. Use the hook and shot recommended as needed.
Flies are intriguing possibilities. Try a size 10 wooly bugger in black, brown or olive or — an all-time favorite — size 14 or 16 beadhead soft hackle Pheasant Tail nymph. This doesn’t qualify as fly fishing in Maryland, just something to try.
Fish these rigs by swinging and drifting or fan casting as described above for spinners. I once let a float rigged wacky worm drift more than 30 yards downstream to a spot I couldn’t reach otherwise to take trout in the Patapsco River.
Dropshot rigs
This is a possibility that may work better in deeper or faster water. Use a pre-made rig or create your own using a size six ringed eye or dropshot hook. Lures and baits can include the wacky rigged worm patterns above and night crawler and Powerbait baits. Most of the fly patterns listed above, even those with turned down eye hooks, can be dropshot rigged.
Use a small, black swivel about a foot above the hook. Use non-lead split shot for weight. The dropshot rigs keep your lure or bait above bottom vegetation or snags. Hang-ups are few and usually only the weight is lost. They can be drifted, swung and fan cast as above, preferably for a short distance, but are better fished by keeping the rig in place in a honey hole with most movement provided by wind or slow current. Let the fish come to you.
Again, many of these tactics may be used for bluegills, crappie, white perch and yellow perch and adapted for fly fishing.