Bill May: Basic spin fishing for trout | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Most trout waters in Maryland (and much of the country) depend on stocked trout for their fishery. So the first step in Maryland is to access the Maryland DNR website at dnr.maryland.gov, then go to “fishing,” “recreational” and find where to fish and the rules or regulations. Here you can find a map of fishing waters and regulations — which are complex. Waters might be classified as catch-and-release, fly fishing only; catch-and-release artificial flies and lures only; delayed harvest; put-and-take with any tackle and bait allowed; closed season; and combinations of the preceding. Note that different regulations can apply to different sections of some rivers. You can also find a schedule of trout stocking.