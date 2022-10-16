Bill May: Fishing the fall shallows | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

“What was that?” Harry Pippin exclaimed, snapping to attention on hearing the loud splash from an explosive strike and my grunt on setting the hook. He had been bent over rummaging through his tackle box when the action occurred.

“Looks like about a 2-pound smallmouth,” I replied trying to sound casual as the bass came cartwheeling out in the first of several jumps. After I boated, admired and released the fish, Harry said he was surprised I used a surface lure, a Tiny Torpedo. He had taken a largemouth of the same size a few minutes before on a deep-running crankbait.

“I saw you got your fish on a crankbait,” I explained. “But it hit right against shore before the lure had a chance to dive deep. I figured with the shallows warming in the late afternoon sun, the fish have moved up and are finding bait near shore.”

Harry and I fished surface and shallow-running lures down the long arm of the Prettyboy Reservoir cove taking bass regularly for the next half hour, until we had slowly motor back to the ramp as darkness began to descend.

This bass hit a floating frog lure worked through a hole in a pad field in Big Mill Pond in October. (Bill May)

My explanation of the turnaround in what had previously been a slow day had two effects.

First, in this our first time fishing together, Harry concluded maybe I had some insight into fishing and was worthy of further invitations to reservoir fishing. I suspect his level of regard for my prowess declined somewhat as my genius proved woefully intermittent in our ensuing 10-plus years of fishing together.

Second, it gave us an insight into fall fishing, and this pattern has often held up. And in discussing this pattern with other anglers, we learned run-and-gun fishing the fall shallows with shallow-running crankbaits, often called slash baits or jerk baits, was a favorite approach. A variety of lures were used but typically the choices were fast retrieves with natural-colored, large, baitfish imitations. Suspending models were also a choice; Rapala models were popular choices.

Flukes can be fished as above, rigged with open hooks in snag-free areas or with buried hooks in snaggy areas like fallen shoreline trees. I like 4-inch Fin-S Fish and 4 to 5-inch Zoom flukes, all in natural colors. These lures are terrifically effective and far cheaper than the hard baits above. They’re also the lures of choice for pickerel waters like Loch Raven Reservoir and many Delmarva ponds and rivers.

Several years ago, before Harry’s untimely death, I began experimenting with my own version of “float and fly.” This is a slower-paced way of working the fall shallows. My rig was simply medium spinning tackle with 6-to-8-pound line with a size 8 or 10 weighted black wooly bugger suspended beneath a clear plastic float. As expected this rig produced bluegills and crappies. What I didn’t expect, but should have, is how productive this rig proved for bass, especially smallmouths, a favorite species in Prettyboy.

As pad fields start dying off in the fall, the great spring fishing in openings in the pads comes back for a while. Best lures are the flukes described above and floating and swimming frogs. Piney Run and Delmarva waters provide this kind of action.

Another great fall bass fishery is the Potomac River, but in this case, it’s a morning bite. I’ve had some fast surface action with smallmouth on mornings when the river is shrouded in fog. When the fog burns off for a bluebird day, the action is over. My top lures are the mid-sized Tiny Torpedo and Pop-R, twitched, not popped.

Saltwater surface action also increases in the fall as stripers, trout, redfish and bluefish feast up for colder weather and migrations to warmer climes. I like both sizes of Smack-It poppers — and feel free to pop them — and both sizes of Top Dog walk the dog lures. We sometimes remove the belly hook to facilitate releases, especially for blueish. Blitzes can come at any time, so have a rod ready for fast surface action.

A huge variety of soft plastics are available in all kinds of sizes and colors. These can be rigged with a single hook or attached to a jighead and cover the water column from top to bottom.

In deeper waters bigger stripers and trout often lurk below the surface action. Lures like bucktails, jigs with plastics and especially Stingsilvers are the choices for taking these fish. Stripers sometimes lock in on certain sizes of baits, so try different sizes of all of the above lures.