Bill May: The therapeutic value of fishing can’t be overstated | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

The therapeutic value of fishing and related outdoor activities has been long known and sometimes prescribed. Below are four national programs with local chapters that offer free programs for people who qualify. All meals and lodging are covered for multi-day programs and needed equipment is provided at all four including tackle, waders, vests and kayaks. Participants are supported by counseling and medical resources plus personal, on-the-water guiding. In addition to their major offerings most local chapters offer additional activities.
These programs are supported by financial contributions and by large numbers of volunteers, several times more than the number of participants for each event.
I have participated in events of each of these programs and endorse all of them.
Casting for Recovery
CFR was founded in 1996 by a breast cancer reconstruction surgeon, Dr. Benita Walton, and professional fly fisher, Gwen Bogart (of the Orvis family) with the mission “to enhance the quality of life of women with breast cancer through a unique program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing.” CFR 2½-day weekend programs provide “opportunities for women whose lives have been profoundly affected by breast cancer to experience physical, emotional and spiritual healing through retreats in beautiful natural settings and learn fly fishing, a sport for life.” The retreats are open to breast cancer survivors of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery.
Two of my favorite quotes from a past program include, “I came out to the evening bonfire and I was struck by the beauty of the full moon, the lanterns around the fire and the women’s faces shining in the lights as they talked and laughed and sang.” And from another participant, “I came here by myself. I’m leaving with 11 friends from our group and nine friends from the volunteer staff.”
This year CFR programs are scheduled for May 13–15 at Syria, Virginia (Rose River), and Sept. 23–25 at Sharpsburg, Maryland (Beaver Creek).
For further details on attending, volunteering, or donating, contact casting.for.recovery.mid.atlantic@gmail.com or see castingforrecovery.org or call 406-624-6583.
Reel Recovery
Reel Recovery was founded in 2003 by a group of Colorado fly fishermen to address the growing demand for, and limited supply of, support services specifically tailored for men with cancer. Their mission is “to help men in the cancer recovery process by introducing them to the healing powers of the sport of fly fishing, while providing a safe, supportive environment to explore their personal experience of cancer with others who share their stories, to give these men a respite from their day-to-day concerns so that they might gain a fresh outlook to enable better management of their disease and to provide them new skills to bring joy, enthusiasm and renewed hope as they confront the challenges of their cancer survivorship.”
Retreats are open for adult men 21 and older, in any stage of treatment, recovery or in full remission.
The program features “courageous conversations” sharing circle sessions and fly fishing session with personal guides on the blue ribbon trout stream. Opportunities for post-program networking are also offered.
One participant stated, “I’ve never seen this much compassion from men — ever.” Another expressed gratitude for other participants and the many volunteers, all complete strangers, for doing so much for them. “Some of these guys are retired, but some of these younger folks took off time from work to help us.”
Reel Recovery programs are scheduled for Syria, Virginia (Rose River), May 23–25 and Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania (Yellow Breeches), June 13-15.
See reelrecovery.org for further details, to apply, donate or volunteer.
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing
PHWFF “is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.”
The organization began in 2005 when retired Navy captain Ed Nicholson was recuperating from cancer surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and witnessed wounded and disabled men and women, many of them amputees, struggling with their recovery processes. Nicholson introduced several fellow patients to fly fishing, fly tying and rod building as forms of rehabilitation. From there, he developed an organization with over 223 programs in 45 states with several overseas affiliates.
While PHWFF does sponsor fly fishing outings, unlike the above groups it emphasizes ongoing local outdoor and service related programs through its local chapters. It also offers “Virtual Program Meetings” via Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Messenger Chat.
PHWFF National Capital is the local chapter. To contact the group, see projecthealingwaters.org or call 301-830-6450.
An outstanding feature of PHWFF is that it provides a way of serving as well as being served. Here are two quotes from a fishing program I attended in Virginia.
A retired Marine Captain summarizes, “PHWFF saved my life and I’m completely serious about that. That’s why I want to do everything I can to give back even though I’m still in recovery myself.”
A retired Army veteran added, “It takes my mind off the pain and gives me a place to be with other veterans. I’m so grateful that I can start giving back to an organization that has given so much to me and so many other veterans. Veterans helping veterans! A new world opened for me.”
Heroes on the Water
HOW was founded in 2007 “to provide wellness and community to our heroes through kayak fishing and the outdoors.” HOW serves veterans, active duty military and first responders and their immediate families. This organization provides programs through 49 chapters including four locally — Central Pennsylvania, Appalachian, Tangier Sound and Maryland. The Maryland chapter has not released a 2022 schedule yet but typically offers monthly one-day kayak events spring through fall. Contact them via heroesonthewater.org. For the Maryland chapter, see heroeonthewater.org/chapters/Maryland or see their Facebook page.