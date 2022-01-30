Bill May: The therapeutic value of fishing can’t be overstated | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Reel Recovery was founded in 2003 by a group of Colorado fly fishermen to address the growing demand for, and limited supply of, support services specifically tailored for men with cancer. Their mission is “to help men in the cancer recovery process by introducing them to the healing powers of the sport of fly fishing, while providing a safe, supportive environment to explore their personal experience of cancer with others who share their stories, to give these men a respite from their day-to-day concerns so that they might gain a fresh outlook to enable better management of their disease and to provide them new skills to bring joy, enthusiasm and renewed hope as they confront the challenges of their cancer survivorship.”