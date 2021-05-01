Bill May: Fishing the cicada catch, maybe one final time | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

You can purchase Joe Bruce’s cicada flies at joebruce.net. For fly-tyers the materials are listed in the sidebar. Tying instructions are the same as for a Gartside Gurgler, and can be found on several online sites. This fly would be the clear choice, but, in my experience, close is good enough. I’ve taken fish on dark hair bugs and short-tailed Gartside Gurglers, and I expect a number of dark bugs will work. Bluegills attack cicadas, tear them apart like piranhas, then eat the pieces, so smaller dark bugs can take them.