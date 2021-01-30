Bill May: There’s some great fishing this year | COMMENTARY

Bass, carp, bluegill, trout and probably most other fish feast on these critters wherever they are found. It usually take a couple of weeks for the fish to lock onto this prey. In years past, a cicada dropping into the water would often draw bass and carp racing each other to get to this morsel. For some reason during the 2004 hatch carp were the species feeding on cicada and bass were rarely seen. The carp were mostly mid-sized, in the 5 to 9-pound range; and double-digit “submarines” didn’t feed on the surface. Bluegills would attack in schools like piranha, tear the cicada to pieces, then devour them.