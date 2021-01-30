Bill May: There’s some great fishing this year | COMMENTARY

We have a lot to look forward to on the fishing and related outdoor scenes — once we get through the next few months.
Spring will come. There’s hope the COVID-19 pandemic will diminish to some degree with the changes in weather and increase in vaccinations. Best of all, we can expect a huge 17-year (Brood X) cicada hatch beginning around May and lasting six weeks or so. My fishing buddies and I have been talking about and longing for this hatch since 2004 — no exaggeration.
But for now there are preparations to undertake plus some immediate and near term fishing possibilities.
Licenses and permits
The first steps are going online to get necessary licenses and permits. The Maryland DNR site at https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx, gives user friendly options for getting a license, trout stamp, boat registration and information on fishing regulations, trout stocking, camping reservations and lists of launch ramps and other vital features.
Boating permit applications and regulations for Liberty and Prettyboy Reservoirs and be found at https://publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/reservoirs, then click on “permit for boating on Liberty or Prettyboy.” For Loch Raven the site is lrfish-rp@baltinorecountymd.gov, then click on “launching permit application.” Piney Run yearly seasonal access permits and fishing permits can be purchased at the park office or daily permits can be purchased at the gatehouse.
Tackle preparation
Checking and changing line is the first order of business. Generally most monofilament lines should be replaced annually or even more often in extreme conditions(and the old lines recycled), all fly fishing tippets should be replaced, and fluorocarbon and braided lines should be checked for wear and nicks and replaced as necessary.
All rod fittings should be checked and guides should be carefully examined for any defects that might cut line. Reels should be cleaned and lubricated as necessary and all bail fittings on spin reels and level wind features on baitcasting reels carefully checked for defects that may damage lines.
Boats, trailers, racks
Check all electronics on boats and trailer, grease wheel bearings on trailers and check all straps on trailers and on racks for car-topping watercraft. Review all safety equipment and update as necessary.
Weather and safety
These are critical issues for all outdoor ventures but especially in cold weather and cold water situations. On Jan. 16, veteran fisherman John Veil, who fishes over 200 days a year, gave a Zoom presentation to members of the Free State Fly Fishers that included the following recommendations for internet sites:
For weather, see WeatherBug and Windfinder apps. For tides, see Tides4Fishing, and note tidal coefficient. Winds can dominate over tides, and land masses can partially block winds. For stream flows, see USGS gauge maps.
For geography and driving instructions, see Google Maps Pro.
Early fishing opportunities
The Maryland DNR has already been stocking trout. See “Trout Stocking” under the fishing section of their web site. Beadhead nymphs, worm and egg patterns are prime choices for fly fishing; PowerBait and spinners are best for light spinning tackle. Use strike indicators or floats as needed.
February and March are prime times for pickerel fishing in such waters as Loch Raven Reservoir, the Severn and Magothy rivers, and Eastern Shore ponds like Smithville Pond in Maryland and Millsboro in Delaware. (Delaware license needed.) Note that there is a closed season for taking pickerel from March 15 through April 30 in Maryland tidal waters.
Later hickory shad and a few weeks after that run white shad (along with plentiful white perch) arrive in the Susquehanna River and its tributaries below Conowingo Dam and at Fletcher’s Landing in Washington, D.C.
Bluegill, crappie, white perch and yellow perch can be taken in diverse waters with prime fishing throughout late winter and spring.
Preparation for the cicada hatch
Bass, carp, bluegill, trout and probably most other fish feast on these critters wherever they are found. It usually take a couple of weeks for the fish to lock onto this prey. In years past, a cicada dropping into the water would often draw bass and carp racing each other to get to this morsel. For some reason during the 2004 hatch carp were the species feeding on cicada and bass were rarely seen. The carp were mostly mid-sized, in the 5 to 9-pound range; and double-digit “submarines” didn’t feed on the surface. Bluegills would attack in schools like piranha, tear the cicada to pieces, then devour them.
The appeal to this fishing is the visual aspect, seeing fish cruise the banks under trees laden with cicada, dropping a lure or fly in front of the fish, then seeing the take. And the fight of 5- to 9-pound and larger carp is impressive.
Fly fishing is the most enjoyable and possibly the most effective way to fish this hatch. A 7- to 8-weight rod with a floating line and 9-foot leader tapered to a 3X tippet is ideal. A number of dark surface bugs will work; a close match the hatch pattern isn’t required. A basic, 2-inch Gartside Gurgler tied on a size 1 or 1/0 hook with a short, black tail, black hackle and 3 to 6-mm black foam body will do. (Instructions for this pattern, which can be tied from bluegill to tarpon sizes, can be found online.)
For conventional tackle, I recommend a 6 to 7-foot medium spinning rod, 8 to 12-pound monofilament or fluorocarbon., A black or dark-colored Tiny Torpedo is the only lure you’ll need.
I’ll give more detail on the cicada hatch and fishing in a later column. But besides fishing the hatch will be a rare outdoor viewing event in its own right as will the spectacle of birds and other creatures feasting on the cicadas.
Certainly there are ominous signs for the striper fishery this year. Still, we have a lot to look forward to.