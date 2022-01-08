Bill May: A brief introduction to ‘deep jigging’ | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I strongly recommend a good braided line of 20- to 30-pound test. This rod/line combination will detect the slightest touch on your lures and allow instant hooksets. Often the colder the water, the more delicate the strike. Compound this with the fact that you may be fishing as deep as 80 feet and the fact that fish often strike on the drop or after a jigging action, and you can see the value of the responsiveness of the tackle described.