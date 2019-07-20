Track & Field: Throwers make the grade at Big A Open

The annual Big A Throwers Open, a modified track meet for shot put, discus, and javelin enthusiasts, took place Saturday morning at Liberty High School and featured close to 70 athletes who braved the heat and humidity.
Led by Nick Agoris, a former state champion thrower at South Carroll High School, the Big A meet, now in its 18th year, attracted throwers from around the state. Chinwe Okoro of Nigeria reached 188 feet, 3 inches in a discus throw, Agoris said. Okoro is a three-time African champion, and competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Agoris said Wayne Reisberg set a new met record in the 75-and-over shot put (28-10).
Fort Hill’s Ryann Bennett, who won a Class 1A discus state title in the spring, also participated in the meet.