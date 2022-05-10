Liberty baseball, Century softball earn top regional seeds in MPSSAA playoffs

The Liberty baseball and Century softball teams were named top regional seeds Tuesday as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its regional tournament brackets.

The Century softball team is the top seed in the four-team Class 2A West Region I. They open their playoff run Monday against fourth-seeded Winters Mill. The other half of the bracket is an all-Anne Arundel County matchup as No. 2 seed Northeast hosts No. 3 seed Southern. The winners are scheduled to play for the regional championship at 4 p.m. on May 18.

In Class 1A North Region I, Francis Scott Key is the No. 2 seed. The Eagles receive a first-round bye and host the regional semifinals Monday. They will play the winner of No. 3 seed Liberty and No. 6 seed Loch Raven. The Lions and Raiders are scheduled to play their regional quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Also in the bracket, South Carroll is the No. 5 seed and plays a regional quarterfinal at No. 4 seed Pikesville at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner will play at top-seeded Western Tech in a regional semifinal scheduled for Monday. The regional final in scheduled for May 18.

Manchester Valley is the second seed in 3A East Region I and receives a first-round bye. The Mavericks will host a regional semifinal Saturday against the winner of No. 3 seed Mount Hebron and No. 6 seed Centennial, a game scheduled for Thursday.

Westminster is the fourth seed in the bracket and host No. 5 Marriotts Ridge at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner faces top-seeded Howard on Saturday in a regional semifinal. The regional final is scheduled for Tuesday.

Liberty baseball is the top seed in 2A West Region 1. The Lions open in the regional semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 seed Winters Mill. The other half of the bracket has No. 2 seed Century hosting No. 3 seed Southern-AA, also at 4 p.m. Saturday. The regional championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

South Carroll is the second seed in 1A North Region I. The Cavaliers host No. 3 seed Western Tech at 4 p.m. Saturday in the regional semifinals. Francis Scott Key is the fourth seed in the region and hosts Loch Raven at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the regional semifinals at top-seeded Pikesville at 4 p.m. Saturday. The regional championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In 3A East Region I, Manchester Valley is seeded fifth and plays a regional quarterfinal at No. 4 seed Mt. Hebron at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner faces No. 1 seed Marriotts Ridge on Saturday in the regional semifinal.

Westminster is seeded sixth in the region and plays at No. 3 seed Centennial on Thursday in the regional quarterfinal. The winner faces No. 2 seed Howard on Saturday. The regional championship is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.