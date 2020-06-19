North Carroll Panthers getting ready for modified South Penn Baseball League

There will be some live sports in Carroll County this summer.
The South Penn Baseball League worked quickly to put together a modified 2020 season, and North Carroll’s team is back in the mix. The Panthers are one of 10 teams getting ready for this season, which is slated to begin Saturday, June 20.
The league opted for an 18-game regular-season schedule, and commissioner Parker D. Lerew sent a news release earlier this week with particulars on plans for the league’s 55th season. The South Penn League usually plays a 28-game regular season, but this year’s plans were altered amid the corornavirus pandemic.
The season is set to run through July 30, with a playoff format to be determined at a later date.
There are two new teams in the South Penn League this year with the Hagerstown Braves and Shippensburg Stars. The league also features Biglerville, Brushtown, Cashtown, Hanover, Gettysburg, Littletown, and New Oxford.
North Carroll’s opener is set for Sunday at Shippensburg for a doubleheader. The Panthers are playing their home games at Christmas Tree Park in Manchester this year, with the former North Carroll High School facility, their usual summer residence, still closed amid the pandemic.
Pennsylvania and Maryland’s recent lifting of restrictions on youth and recreational sports allowed South Penn League officials to get creative in making the 2020 season a possibility.
Teams will play each other twice during the year, some as home-and-away single games, and others as a one-time doubleheader, according to the SPL’s website. In order to avoid excessive travel, as well as accommodate some teams that do not have home fields available this summer, teams have agreed to an unbalanced home-and-away split schedule.
North Carroll returns 12 players from last year’s squad that went 10-17. The Panthers more than tripled their win total from 2018, and they didn’t field a team in 2017.
North Carroll won the league championship in 2013, and got back to the finals the following season. New Oxford won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016, and Cashtown has won the last three SPL crowns in a row.
Brandon March is NC’s manager/coach, and longtime Panthers player Elijah Wingate is also back. Returning with him are Matthew Angell, Trevor Boring, Dan Dittman, Ryan Gerber, Dalton Groupp, Wade Groupp, Sam Jones, Brian McCoy, Zak Nedzel, Conner Risner, and Ethan Risner.
Nedzel won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2015.