Cori Brown: March Madness isn’t just for basketball | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

March Madness is upon us in more ways than one. While millions of sports fans are filling out their NCAA basketball tournament brackets (and placing a few million bets, too), there’s another frenzy going on in March in the bird world. I call it the bluebird blitz.

Everywhere I look, I see bluebirds. It’s as if someone popped a champagne cork and they all exploded out of the bottle and into the air.

Nothing speaks more to spring happiness than the sight of a bluebird. But what about the bluebirds we see in the winter? Is it possible that they never left?

The answer varies depending on your source of information. Numerous websites state that they do migrate south for the winter, but I can personally attest to seeing them year-round, though in smaller numbers. The answer that makes the most sense to me comes from a website called avianreport.com, which writes, “In North America, there are several populations of Eastern Bluebirds (Sialia sialis) that separate and overlap through an annual cycle. These populations vary in their movements and migration patterns with some being permanent residents, other long-distant migrants, and others in between.”

I think here in Carroll County we may fall into both the in-between migrants and the permanent residents. Bluebirds that breed in Canada and the northern US may be coming to our area for their wintering grounds, as long as the weather remains mild enough for them to find food to eat. It’s a good reason to plant bushes with berries to make these visitors a permanent year-round delight.

Spring is already pushing them into hyperdrive with both feeding and searching for nests. Some of the amazingly warm days we’ve had seems to have heightened their activity.

A few years ago, I tried dried mealworms in small open feeders to attract them to nesting boxes on our property. That didn’t go too well because the starlings and mockingbirds found them first. The poor bluebirds left with empty beaks and stomachs while the worm guzzling starlings and mockingbirds laughed all the way to the bank.

This year I tried again, but with two other kinds of worm feeders. One is a much smaller glass dish, the other a much larger box-type feeder with four openings and clear plastic sides. There has been an interesting reaction to both feeders.

The bluebirds found the small glass bowl overflowing with mealworms fairly quickly. I hung it on the branch of a budding red maple (as I mentioned in a previous article a great tree to plant for early arriving honey bees). They were so enthusiastic about this feeder that worms were literally flying through the air as they gorged themselves. I’m sure the cleanup crew on the ground was delighted with this manna from heaven.

Why the starlings and mockingbirds left this feeder alone is a mystery to me but I hope they continue to stay away. Perhaps nearby feeders loaded with suet and a sunflower seed mix are helping to keep them distracted.

Meanwhile, the other feeder has had a mixed review. All the birds can see the worms inside the clear plastic enclosure. The holes are the perfect size for bluebirds to hop in and out. It reminds me of a mini-mart grab-and-go.

I have seen numerous birds on this feeder, including bluebirds and house sparrows. I have yet to see anyone pop inside and grab a beak full of worms, but the number of worms is going down.

There is a mystery in the works here. I think a warm, lazy spring afternoon would be a perfect time to plop in a rocker for a few hours and watch what happens. Someone is getting in there; I just don’t know who it is. It could be chipmunks. They do eat bugs, including mealworms, but I don’t know if they like the dried type. It could be someone visiting the box at night, which may call for a trail camera to capture the action, since I’m not a night owl. It would be awesome if it was a flying squirrel. That would make my day (and night)!

Meanwhile, I’d like to think that the mealworm feeders are helping to lure the bluebirds into nesting in our boxes. Though it seems a bit early with the wacky hot/cold weather we’ve been having, at least one box near the feeders already has a number of neatly placed pine needles in it. It’s a sure sign of a bluebird’s meticulous construction methods.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed since there is so much competition for the boxes. I’ve already pulled messy nesting material from boxes that the house sparrows tried to occupy. I will continue to do that all season long to discourage them.

I have one particular favorite pair of bluebirds that I hope will make a return again to nest on our property. I’ve written about them before for the unusual white eggs they lay instead of the typical blue ones. They have been coming for several years now and seem to be pros at raising their young successfully. It will be great to see them again.

The March Madness of college basketball comes and goes, but the bluebird blitz is here to stay all spring and summer long. Enjoy the beautiful show.