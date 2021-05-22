Bill May: Simple fishing pleasures small and large | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

The old fisherman worked his way along the shore of the retirement home pond, stopping every few yards to make a few effortless, single backcast fly rod casts.
When he hooked up with a bluegill — no bass while I watched — he continued working the spot until action ceased, then he moved on. Likewise he moved on after a few fruitless casts at any place.
I had been bird hunting with my Nikon and when I came across this scene. Clearly this was a veteran fisherman and clearly he was on to something: the simple pleasures of simple fishing, not letting aging limit him.
So here are some recipes for small fish, panfish like bluegill types, crappie and white perch, and large fish, carp, and tips for easy fishing — particularly relevant to older and younger fishermen.
Small: Panfish
Flyfishing is a delightful method from spring through fall and can be very good under lighted waters in summer evenings. The basic tackle is a 8 to 9-foot, 4 or 5-weight rod, floating line and 9-foot leader tapered to 3X or 4X. My favorite surface bugs are foam beetles or Gartside Gurglers on size 10 or 8 hooks. For subsurface a size 10 black beadhead wooly bugger is terrific for bluegill and crappie.
For spinning tackle I like a light 6 to 7-foot rod, matching reel and 6-pound test line. (Ultralight is fun but a bit specialized to me.) The same bugs and wooly bugger can be fished by clipping an oval or teardrop-shaped float, preferably clear, one to two feet above the lure. For white perch use a 1/8-ounce jighead with a white 2 to 3-inch curlytail grub crawled along the bottom.
Add a walking/wading stick, mash down the barbs on all hooks and use forceps to remove hooks without damaging the fish.
Fishing from shore, docks or pier is easiest, but in many waters shoreline shrubbery blocks access to the water. One answer, simpler than a boat, is a float tube. You can scuttle like a crab along the bottom of shallow water and cast toward shore. For deeper water or to cover more water, float tubes with oars are the answer.
I have never been a good wader and use a float tube to wade and fish the Potomac River. Mostly I shuffle along bottom; when I get to a deeper hole I just float through.
Large: Carp
Carp fishing has grown in popularity in recent years, and there are lots of how-to, where-to and contact information sites online. These fish are widely available and can get up to 30 pound or more. A couple of friends of mine decided to try carp fishing as a way to keep fishing when they got older and shore bound. They discovered a whole new fishery. Both invested in highly specialized carp tackle, but you can try it at little expense with standard equipment.
Start with a 6- to 7-foot medium weight casting or spinning rod and matching reel spooled with 12-pound monofilament or braid. Instead of a flat, bait-holding carp weight, use a sleeve with a clip at mid-length, called a fishing sinker slide, to attach a bass casting or bank sinker. Run your line through the slide and tie on a swivel big enough that the line cannot go back through the slide. Add a leader of 12-inches or so and attach a 1/0 hook, preferably a circle hook.
A ½-ounce sinker is a good starting size in still water; a heavier size may be needed to hold bottom in moving water. Add a bit of foam to the hook to lift it off the bottom a bit. (A piece of foam coffee cup will do.)
Thread on a couple of kernels of canned corn or piece of worm, and you’re in business.
Carp fishermen attract their quarry by widely baiting the area to be fished. Canned corn is one bait. You can toss it out with one of those devices sold in pet stores to throw balls to dogs. Or freeze clumps of corn or pack bait in ice cube trays to toss them by hand or with the above tool.
There are tons of pack bait recipes for carp on the internet; most consist of various cereals, corn and gelatin flavoring. You can mold pack bait around the hook and sinker slider. It soon dissolves and disperses the carp-attracting scent toward your baited hook.
The only other equipment needed are a portable chair of some type, a rod holder and a second rod and a big, log-handled net.
When a carp takes the bait on thus rig, let it run a bit, then just start reeling with a circle hook or set the hook with a conventional hook.
Other tips for the above fishing
A folding chair makes fishing pleasurable. A float tube allows you to sit in the water.
Learn to tie a few basic knots: Double surgeons knot, 100% loop knot (for tying on lures), improved clinch knot, Palomar knot, back-to-back Uni knot for tying leader to braided line. Duolock clips are a viable option for attaching lures.
Learn to sharpen and debarb hooks. Sunglasses, sunscreen, bug dope, and water are necessary safety items. A cell phone is a good option.
Let someone know — not on social media — where you’re going and when you expect to return.
See “Freshwater Fishing Hot Spots” on the Maryland DNR website for ideas, especially for panfish.
Bass, trout, catfish, and pickerel can be bonus catches with these approaches. Further details on fishing some of these approaches may be offered in further columns.