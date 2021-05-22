Bill May: Simple fishing pleasures small and large | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Carp fishing has grown in popularity in recent years, and there are lots of how-to, where-to and contact information sites online. These fish are widely available and can get up to 30 pound or more. A couple of friends of mine decided to try carp fishing as a way to keep fishing when they got older and shore bound. They discovered a whole new fishery. Both invested in highly specialized carp tackle, but you can try it at little expense with standard equipment.