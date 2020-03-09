Local Roundup (March 9): McDaniel women’s lacrosse team posts first win of 2020

Sophomore midfielder Kealey Allison had eight goals in leading McDaniel’s women’s lacrosse team to its first win of the season when the Green Terror downed Susquehanna 19-13 on March 7 at Tierney Field in Sparks.
Allison added one assist, six caused turnovers and seven ground balls for McDaniel (1-2), and set a program record with 16 draw controls. That mark is also the second-best effort in Centennial Conference history.
Allison’s eight goals is the second most in Terror history, and the most since Erinn Hopkins scored eight on April 23, 2008.
Mary Kate Clothier and Acadia Noll had three goals each, and Tori Arcilesi also scored three times. McDaniel hosts Mary Washington on March 11 at 4 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
McDaniel 21, Allegheny 8
Highlights: Carson Marshall netted six goals Saturday for the Green Terror (2-3) and added three assists, and Micah Brooks added five goals and three assists in the rout. Jason Heeley went 17 of 22 at the face-off X and picked up nine ground balls for McDaniel, which hosts St. Mary’s on March 14 at 2 p.m.