Mount St. Mary’s falls to Sacred Heart in final seconds of NEC quarterfinal

Jare’l Spellman’s put-back basket in the final seconds lifted Sacred Heart to a 61-59 victory over Mount St. Mary’s in their Northeast Conference tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night.
The Mount (11-21) tied the score at 59-all with two free throws from Damian Chong Qui, but the Pioneers (20-12) won it after Spellman cleaned up a miss from teammate Aaron Clarke and scored his only two points of the contest.
Chong Qui finished with 18 points for the Mountaineers, who came into the NEC tourney as the No. 6 seed. E.J Anosike had 16 points and 15 rebounds for No. 3 Sacred Heart, and Koreem Ozier added 15 points. Clarke finished with 13 points.
Nana Opoku scored 11 for MSM and Chong Qui collected seven assists.