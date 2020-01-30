The Mount fell to 9-12, 5-3 NEC, and saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. MSM’s Vado Morse finished with 20 points and Damian Chong Qui added 16, while Jalen Gibbs grabbed nine rebounds. Malik Jefferson added eight boards for the Mountaineers, who visit Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.