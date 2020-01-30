Mount St. Mary’s outscored Sacred Heart in the second half, but the Mountaineers lost 58-53 on Thursday in Northeast Conference men’s basketball action.
The Mount fell to 9-12, 5-3 NEC, and saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. MSM’s Vado Morse finished with 20 points and Damian Chong Qui added 16, while Jalen Gibbs grabbed nine rebounds. Malik Jefferson added eight boards for the Mountaineers, who visit Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Johns Hopkins 76, McDaniel 60
Highlights: On Wednesday, the 14th-ranked Blue Jays built a 20-point lead and held off the Green Terror (5-13, 1-10 Centennial Conference). Mike Wallace totaled 24 points and six rebounds, and Che Colbert netted 15 points. Harry O’Neill scored 14 for Hopkins (16-2, 10-1). McDaniel hosts Ursinus on Saturday at 2 p.m.