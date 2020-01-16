Anna Mondoro had 14 points and five rebounds in leading McDaniel to a 57-42 victory at Washington College on Wednesday in Chestertown.
Mallory Conroy added 13 points and a team-best six rebounds for the Green Terror, who improved to 5-8 (2-7 Centennial Conference) and outscored the Shorewomen 42-21 in the second half. McDaniel limited Washington (6-9, 3-7) to 5-for-20 shooting in the second half. Crystal Jones had 10 points for the hosts while Cassidy Quattro added eight points and nine boards.
McDaniel shot 50% in the second half (12-for-24) after struggling in the first half at 15.9% (3-for-19). The Terror are back in action Friday at Bryn Mawr at 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Washington 67, McDaniel 51
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Green Terror fell to 4-10 (0-7 Centennial) despite 16 points from Josh Sproul and a team-high 18 from Mike Wallace, who has reached double figures in five of his last six games. Daniel Brown scored 20 for the Shoremen and grabbed seven rebounds. McDaniel hosts Haverford on Sunday at 2 p.m.