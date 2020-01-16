Mallory Conroy added 13 points and a team-best six rebounds for the Green Terror, who improved to 5-8 (2-7 Centennial Conference) and outscored the Shorewomen 42-21 in the second half. McDaniel limited Washington (6-9, 3-7) to 5-for-20 shooting in the second half. Crystal Jones had 10 points for the hosts while Cassidy Quattro added eight points and nine boards.