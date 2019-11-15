McDaniel College’s losing streak against rival Johns Hopkins spans the millennium, with the Green Terror coming into their season finale looking for their first win over the Blue Jays in 19 years.
Saturday’s game at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium also marks the 72nd consecutive year in which McDaniel and Hopkins faced off in their regular-season finales. The Terror (3-6, 2-6 in the Centennial Conference) have lost five in a row, and their offense has averaged 8.8 points per game during that stretch.
McDaniel is coming off a 49-7 loss to Susquehanna, ranked 19th in the latest d3football.com top 25 poll, but to close out the year at home and send off as many as 20 seniors who have contributed to the program over the last four years.
Junior quarterback Kevin Sheckells made his first start of the year last week against the River Hawks, and he threw for 55 yards while rushing for 20. Sheckells led McDaniel’s lone scoring drive on the first possession of the game last week, and capped it with a 5-yard touchdown run. He also found freshman receiver Jevon Hamilton for a 45-yard completion on the drive.
McDaniel’s defense was missing regulars Na’shon Godfrey and Jarius Ransom throughout last week’s game, but sophomore Anthony Gorgone made the most of an opportunity. The sophomore linebacker collected five tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
After picking up a loose ball for a short return in the second quarter, he tracked down another one in the fourth quarter and sprinted 53 yards down the middle of the field to set up McDaniel’s offense at the Susquehanna 28-yard line.
The Terror stalled however, and kept another disappointing streak alive — they haven’t scored a point in the fourth quarter in the second half of this season.
Blue Jays receiver Harrison Wellmann leads the Centennial with 1,017 yards, and the sophomore is tied for the conference lead with 10 touchdowns. Hopkins senior quarterback David Tammaro (2,675 passing yards, tops in the Centennial) has thrown multiple TDs in seven games this season.
Senior defensive back Patrick Kelly returns to Carroll County for his final matchup against McDaniel. The South Carroll graduate has 15 tackles in nine games and two pass defenses this season.
Latest Carroll County Sports
Johns Hopkins (6-3, 5-3) owns the advantage in its all-time series with the McDaniel, one that dates back to 1894. The Blue Jays are 57-35-5 against the Green Terror.