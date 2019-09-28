Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 28): Century boys, girls, WM’s Kathryn Hopkins take Wildcat Invite cross country titles

Carroll County cross country runners fared well at the Wildcat Invitational meet Saturday at Williamsport High School, with Century taking boys and girls team titles and Winters Mill’s Kathryn Hopkins winning the girls race.
Hopkins won in 20 minutes, 29.5 seconds, her second victory in three weeks. The Falcons junior won the Rebel Invite on Sept. 14 in Hagerstown.
Century’s girls finished with 78 points and topped the 10-team Maryland division field. Poolesville was second with 81 points.
Allison Leimkuhler was third for the Knights, followed by Elise Greenwald (fifth). Winters Mill was fifth in the team scoring.
Century’s boys got a second-place from Hayden Hebert and a 10th from Tyler Dregely, and totaled 90 points to Williamsport’s 91.
Winters Mill was 11th out of 14th Maryland teams and Francis Scott Key took 14th. FSK’s Cole LaPierre ran sixth and WM’s top runner was Kunal Shah (25th).
Girls Soccer
Centennial 1, Westminster 0
Highlight: The Owls (4-4-1) got six saves apiece from Jeanna Whetzel and Sydney Hetrick.