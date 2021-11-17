xml:space="preserve">
Century vs Glenelg 2A volleyball state final | PHOTOS

Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, tries to put a kill past Century blockers Sierra Plummer and Eva Brandt, right, during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Nov 17, 2021
Century and Glenelg during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Sarah Parker hoists the championship trophy over her head as her Glenelg teammates celebrate their 3-0 win over Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century players celebrate a point against Glenelg during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's volleyball team poses with their championship trophy following their 3-0 win over Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century head coach Bryan Trumbo talks to his players between sets against Glenelg during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century teammates celebrate a point against Glenelg during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century players wear their finalist medalist around their necks as they watch Glenelg players accept their winning medals during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley sets the ball for a teammate against Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Jasmine Stanton (2) tries to put a shot past Glenelg blockers Lindsay Kelley and Lauren LaPointe, right, during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg players celebrate as they accept their champions medals following their 3-0 win over Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe (6) plays a shot into a block attempt by Century's Uchechi Mba during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg teammates await a serve from a Century opponent during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Vanessa Gude digs a Glenelg serve in front of teammate Jasmine Stanton during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Sarah Parker serves to Century opponents during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Hannah Zabok digs a Glenelg serve in front of teammate Vanessa Gude during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century's Eva Brandt, left, tries to put the ball over a block attempt by Glenelg's Lauren LaPointe during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg head coach Jason Monjes along the sideline with his players as they celerbrate a point against Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's volleyball team celebrates on the court following their 3-0 win over Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Century head coach offers consoling hugs to his players following their 3-0 loss to Glenelg during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, right, looks to put a shot over the block attempt by Century's Eva Brandt during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg teammates celebrate a point against Century during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Glenelg's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, tries to put a kill past Century blockers Sierra Plummer and Eva Brandt, right, during the final of the Class 2A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
