Carroll County
Carroll County Education
With the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future set to take effect next school year, the Carroll County Board of Education will consider a number of variables when working to craft a budget under the new state funding model. A special meeting is set for Wednesday to begin the process.
Carroll County News
Carroll County commissioners to begin budget planning process next month with preliminary capital budget meeting
A recommended preliminary fiscal 2024 capital improvements program will be presented to the commissioners Jan. 12. It will then move onto the Carroll County Planning Commission Jan. 17.
Carroll County
The driver of a Kia Forte ran through a red light and crashed into a school bus in Westminster on Monday afternoon, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
Carroll County Education
As Carroll considers plan for state-mandated education reform, officials warn class sizes could double due to new funding formula
Carroll County Public Schools must submit a plan to the state in March for how the county will implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reforms, and discussions have begun on what that plan should contain.
Carroll County News
Chabad Jewish Center of Carroll County celebrates first night of Hanukkah by ‘bringing light to the whole world’
Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights that takes place each year on varying dates between late November and late December. The Jewish people celebrate the holiday by lighting the menorah, playing the game of dreidel, and eating special holiday foods. Hanukkah ends Dec. 26.
Maryland
The Maryland attorney general’s office said there were more than 600 victims of abuse at Catholic churches and schools. Boys and girls were abused, with ages ranging from preschoolers to young adults.
Howard County
A 70-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 32 in Sykesville on Sunday afternoon, Howard County Police said.
Carroll County Lifestyles
Veterans’ graves honored with wreath ceremony Saturday at 38 cemeteries in Westminster and across Carroll County
Ceremonies to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom mirrored the iconic wreath ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery.
Obituaries
T. Edward ‘Ed’ Lippy, an agribusiness entrepreneur and former Carroll County school board member, dies
T. Edward “Ed” Lippy, a well-known Carroll County farmer whose company owned and leased 10,000 acres, died of age-related complications Dec. 3 at his Hampstead home.
