Carroll County

A Walk in the Park - Leister Park | PHOTOS

County residents joined County Commissioner Eric Bouchat in a Walk in the Park, this month at Leister Park. Tuesday October 18, 2022, in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, Children and adults dressed up for Halloween. Each month through December, the county commissioner sponsored these walks highlighting local parks with the support of LifeBridge Health Center.