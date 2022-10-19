Advertisement
Carroll County
Carroll County Times Opinion • Holiday Hope • Carroll Homepage Top News • Carroll County Education • Carroll County Lifestyles • Carroll County Sports • 2022 Carroll's Best • Carroll County News • Carroll County Events
Carroll County Education
Want to figure out how to actually make money with your music? A Carroll Community College workshop series aims to teach you.
The free workshop series is being offered the next three Thursday nights at Carroll Community College.
●
Carroll County News
Sykesville awarded $2 million state grant to renovate B.F. Shriver Cannery building in South Branch Park
Town residents will have their chance to weigh in with their ideas for the cannery via online surveys and public meetings.
●
Photos
County residents joined County Commissioner Eric Bouchat in a Walk in the Park, this month at Leister Park. Tuesday October 18, 2022, in the spirit of the upcoming holiday, Children and adults dressed up for Halloween. Each month through December, the county commissioner sponsored these walks highlighting local parks with the support of LifeBridge Health Center.
Carroll County High School Sports
Liberty made winning a Carroll County championship their goal this season, and the culmination of their hard work came Friday when the Lions beat Westminster, 1-0, to clinch the league title and improve to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in county play.
●
Carroll County High School Sports
Century girls soccer got goals from Harli Hamlett and Jane Brewer to beat Westminster on Monday, wrapping up an undefeated run through Carroll County.
●
Carroll County Education
McDaniel College looks to strengthen ties with Westminster and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in new strategic plan
One of the four initiatives is community relations, with a goal of enhancing a “sense of belonging for students in Westminster,” by increasing opportunities “for students to get off the Hill and onto Main Street.”
●
Carroll County News
BotaniGal, a retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, held its grand opening Saturday.
●
Carroll County High School Sports
Carroll County's leading goal scorers and county standings in girls and boys soccer and field hockey.
●
Carroll County Lifestyles
Carroll health care worker turned breast cancer patient, offers advice to all to get screened annually
Working as an OB/GYN technician at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Erin Grubby never thought she would go from being a health care provider to a patient.
●