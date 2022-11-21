Advertisement
Carroll County
Carroll County News
The new SUVs will be included in the general pool of vehicles for county government employees to use.
Carroll County Education
‘The kids are so creative’: Carroll County high school students show art made with recycled materials at state contest
For some Carroll County high school students, one person’s junk can be part of an art student’s sculpture.
Weather
Maryland weather: A warmer Monday and Thanksgiving week will follow subfreezing weekend temperatures in Baltimore
After below-freezing temperatures in Baltimore over the weekend, Monday will bring warmer weather followed by a chance of rain later in the week.
Carroll County High School Sports
South Carroll girls soccer fell behind Fallston 23 seconds into Saturday's Class 1A state championship game but battled back to take a 2-1 lead at halftime before eventually falling, 3-2.
Carroll County High School Sports
One day after winning a state championship with a 1-0 victory over Glenelg, senior forward Melody Leiva was back on the field playing for her club team.
Carroll County News
Sykesville Town Council, mayor found in violation of Open Meetings Act, state says; Warfield developer raises concern
The Sykesville Town Council and Mayor Stacy Link were found to have violated the Open Meetings Act — a statute that requires state and local public bodies to hold their meetings in public, to give the public adequate notice of those meetings and to allow the public to inspect meeting minutes.
Carroll County Lifestyles
Almost exactly to the day, 126 years after the Westminster Clock Tower was dedicated, the Westminster Mayor and Common Council voted unanimously to give the iconic symbol a complete renovation.
High School sports
Behind Katherine King, Fallston girls soccer repeats as Class 1A state champion with 3-2 win over South Carroll
Star forward Katherine King scored three goals, including one in the first minute of play, to lift Fallston girls soccer over South Carroll, 3-2, for its second straight Class 1A state title.
Carroll County Education
Festive paintings in store windows are bringing the holiday spirit to historic downtown Mount Airy.
