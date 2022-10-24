The Carroll County Public Library in Finksburg sponsored a Pre-Twinkle Violin introduction class Monday October 24, 2022. Ms. Glenda Walsh Crouse from Westminster Suzuki Strings, lead the class, where children (ages 2-7) were introduced to the exciting world of pre-twinkle violin. In addition to hearing a brief professional performance of the violin, children were able to try a real fractional-sized violin. Five weekly classes begin Monday 7, 2022. Call the Library for class availability.