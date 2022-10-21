Advertisement
Carroll County
Carroll County Times Opinion • Carroll Homepage Top News • Holiday Hope • Carroll County Education • Carroll County News • Carroll County Lifestyles • Carroll County Sports • 2022 Carroll's Best • Carroll County Events
Carroll County Education
At Westminster golf course third-graders get hands-on lessons about science, technology, engineering and math
First Green, an environmental education outreach program based in Kansas, helps local golf courses do outreach to their communities to use the courses as environmental learning labs.
●
Carroll County Lifestyles
The "Blue Mass" is traditionally held this time of the year to honor first responders — police, firefighters, EMS providers, emergency dispatchers, correctional officers, sheriff’s deputies, and military personnel. All the folks who selflessly serve and protect in the community and run towards danger while others run away.
●
Carroll County High School Sports
South Carroll's Patrick Carl thrived in windy conditions to win the Carroll County Golf Tournament at Oakmont Green.
●
Carroll County News
Joseph A. Farinholt, who lived in Finksburg, died at the age of 79 in 2002. During World War II he earned four Silver Stars, the third-highest decoration for valor in military combat.
●
Carroll County High School Sports
Carroll County Week 8 high school football preview: Westminster challenges Liberty; stat leaders through Week 7
Here’s a rundown of Week 8′s high school football games in Carroll County, including Liberty with another big game at Westminster, plus stats through seven weeks.
●
Carroll County News
Taneytown native William Hornby, an advocate for male eating disorder awareness, is honored by state
TikTok content creator William Hornby, a Taneytown native, was given the William Donald Schafer Helping People Award at City Hall Wednesday. Hornby uses social media to raise awareness for eating disorders in men.
●
Carroll County News
Public hearing Thursday will address rules for retaliation against whistleblowers, financial disclosure in Carroll
The Carroll Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m., Thursday, at 225 N. Center St., in Westminster.
●
Carroll County High School Sports
Liberty volleyball is unbeaten so far this season, holding a two-game lead in the county with three league matches remaining.
●
Carroll County Education
Want to figure out how to actually make money with your music? A Carroll Community College workshop series aims to teach you.
The free workshop series is being offered the next three Thursday nights at Carroll Community College.
●