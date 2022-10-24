Advertisement
Carroll County
Carroll County High School Sports
Four Carroll County field hockey teams, two soccer teams earn regional top seeds as playoff brackets released
Carroll County soccer and field hockey teams learned of their upcoming playoff matchups as the MPSSAA released regional playoff brackets on Monday.
Carroll County News
Early voting continues through Nov. 3.
Carroll County News
The Carroll County Public Library in Finksburg sponsored a Pre-Twinkle Violin introduction class Monday October 24, 2022. Ms. Glenda Walsh Crouse from Westminster Suzuki Strings, lead the class, where children (ages 2-7) were introduced to the exciting world of pre-twinkle violin. In addition to hearing a brief professional performance of the violin, children were able to try a real fractional-sized violin. Five weekly classes begin Monday 7, 2022. Call the Library for class availability.
Maryland
Baltimore-area Hindus prepare to celebrate a festival of lights called Diwali, their most important holiday.
Carroll County
Maryland Comptroller and former gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot paid a visit to Taneytown’s Brewery Fire taproom and microbrewery on Oct. 19. This visit and framed document of recognition marks Brewery Fire’s third anniversary.
Carroll County News
Carroll receives AAA bond rating for fifth straight year reflecting ‘the county’s diversified and growing economy’
Carroll County received a rating of AAA from each of three independent credit-rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, and Standard and Poor’s.
Carroll County High School Sports
Carroll County's leading goal scorers and county standings in girls and boys soccer and field hockey at the end of the regular season.
Carroll County Lifestyles
My time at the cafe with Galen Roop reminded me that the Historical Society of Carroll County is one of the county’s important memory-keepers.
Elections
Democrat Heather Mizeur’s bid to upset Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris relies on making inroads in GOP-oriented Harford County, home to 35% of voters in Maryland's newly redrawn 1st District.
