Carroll County
Carroll County High School Sports
Carroll County's leading goal scorers and county standings in girls and boys soccer and field hockey at the end of the regular season.
Carroll County Lifestyles
My time at the cafe with Galen Roop reminded me that the Historical Society of Carroll County is one of the county’s important memory-keepers.
Elections
Democrat Heather Mizeur’s bid to upset Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris relies on making inroads in GOP-oriented Harford County, home to 35% of voters in Maryland's newly redrawn 1st District.
Carroll County Education
The robot, constructed by the Robo-Lions, a competitive robotics team for middle and high school students in Carroll County and surrounding areas, will make two more appearances at Carroll library branches in the next few weeks.
Carroll County News
Poor People’s Campaign marches in Westminster to encourage low-income residents to register and vote
The march started and ended at Westminster City Hall on Oct. 15, at the same date and time as similar marches across the country, coordinated by the Poor People’s Campaign.
Carroll County High School Sports
Westminster tied Liberty in the final seconds of regulation then won the game in overtime, forcing a three-way tie for first place in the county.
Carroll County News
The council presented its new resource guide for residents, called LitterLess, to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners Thursday.
Carroll County Education
At Westminster golf course third-graders get hands-on lessons about science, technology, engineering and math
First Green, an environmental education outreach program based in Kansas, helps local golf courses do outreach to their communities to use the courses as environmental learning labs.
Carroll County Lifestyles
The "Blue Mass" is traditionally held this time of the year to honor first responders — police, firefighters, EMS providers, emergency dispatchers, correctional officers, sheriff’s deputies, and military personnel. All the folks who selflessly serve and protect in the community and run towards danger while others run away.
