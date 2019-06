Spring Garden Elementary third-grader Sara Arnold, in a pink Torrey Smith jersey, does exercises in the gym before a visit from three Baltimore Ravens players.

Spring Garden Elementary third-grader Anna Clauser does exercises in the gym before a visit from three Baltimore Ravens players.

Baltimore Ravens players Ed Dickson, Michael Huff and Jameel McClain visited Spring Garden Elementary School in Hampstead on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to promote NFL Play 60 and remind the kids to be active.

Staff photos by Jon Sham