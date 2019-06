Nathan Saunders, a fourth-grader at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge who was diagnosed with cancer last year, waits in line to shoot a basket.

Nathan Saunders, right, poses for a photo with his best friend, Kaleb Robinson, 9, at the Hoops for Hopkins fundraiser event at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014.

Students at Elmer Wolfe Elementary in Union Bridge got to see one of their classmates for the first time in months on Thursday at a school fundraiser for the Hopkins Children's Center. Nathan Saunders was diagnosed in November.

