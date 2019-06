Chip Sheehan, a former Secret Service driver and instructor who currently works with Smart Streets of Maryland, works with Rachel Rockefeller (not pictured) of Eldersburg on Monday, April 7, 2014.

Rachel Rockefeller, a junior at Century High School, drives during her lesson with Smart Streets of Maryland instructor and former Secret Service driver/instructor Chip Sheehan on Monday, April 7, 2014 in Eldersburg.

Chip Sheehan, a former Secret Service driver and trainer, now owns Smart Streets of Maryland, a driving school for teaching young people how to drive. Here, he gives a lesson to Rachel Rockefeller, of Eldersburg.

Staff photos by Jon Sham