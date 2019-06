Nick Vincent is known throughout the fine craft show circuit on the East Coast for his steel wreaths, handcrafted in his Uniontown blacksmith forge.

Uniontown fine art blacksmith Nick Vincent and his forge mascot, Bo, as he prepares for another season of regional craft shows.

Nick Vincent, a Westminster metal artist, is known up and down the East Coast for his art, which will be on display at the annual Sugarloaf Craft Festival April 25-27 in Timonium at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

Photos by Phil Grout