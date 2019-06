John Fagan, right, and Tony Fontana carry tires and a kettle bell while running down a set of train tracks.

Tony Fontana, center, and John Fagan train using tires, kettle bells and other exercises outside on Christmas Eve morning.

The members of "3AM Waterfalls", Tony Fontana and John Fagan, train for upcoming Tough Mudder competitions outside on a cold Christmas Eve morning in Cooksville.

Photos by Nate Pesce