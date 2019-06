Henry Ruhlman, left, and his son Matt pose for a photo behind bottles of the Our Ales brewery's Milk Stout beer on the Hampstead farm where they grow their hops, brew the beer and host a disc golf course.

Our Ales Brewery, owned by Henry Ruhlman and his family in Hampstead, has been open and brewing beer for the last two years. Made with water from their wells and hops grown on the farm, Our Ales is a unique operation

Staff photos by Jon Sham