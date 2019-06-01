Manchester Elementary Pie Throwing [Pictures]

Photo by Nate Pesce
ce Manchester, MD Photo date: 10-30-2013 Photo by Nate Pesce Kids line up with their hand colored dog face masks outside of the auditorium. Students at Manchester Elementary participated in a First Quarter Pep Rally to celebrate their pie fundraising success. The student from each grade level who sold the most pies had the chance to throw a wipped cream pie in the face of a faculty member.
Students at Manchester Elementary School participated in a pep rally to celebrate their quarterly success. The students in each grade level who sold the most pies during the pie fundraiser had the opportunity to throw a pie in the face of staff members.
