Manchester Elementary Pie Throwing [Pictures]

Photo by Nate Pesce

ce Manchester, MD Photo date: 10-30-2013 Photo by Nate Pesce Kids line up with their hand colored dog face masks outside of the auditorium. Students at Manchester Elementary participated in a First Quarter Pep Rally to celebrate their pie fundraising success. The student from each grade level who sold the most pies had the chance to throw a wipped cream pie in the face of a faculty member.