Anna Michaels, of Westminster, 17, adjusts a row of beverage coolers at the agricultural center.

Angie Wantz of Unionbridge cleans dishes in the 4-H Fair kitchen at the Carroll County Agricultural Center.

Carroll County prepares for the Carroll County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 23, in Westminster. This year's fair will open July 27 and run through Aug. 2.

Staff photos by Monica Herndon