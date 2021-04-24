Our View: Thumbs up for a sunny outlook, restaurant relief, great Outdoor | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Debate the climate change issue if you’d like, but there’s really no getting around the fact that the planet is running low on fossil fuels. One way to limit such consumption is to harness the power of the sun for energy, which is what Westminster resident and Sykesville native David Silverstein is trying to do through his roofing company ― with help from Tesla. Silverstein is vice president of American Home Contractors, which is a certified installer of Tesla solar roofs. The Liberty High School graduate in November went to Tesla solar tiles to cover his own house, giving his family a source of clean, reusable energy powered by the sun. The goal is to reduce carbon footprints, he said, and get away from tapping into the earth’s limited fossil fuel supply. “It’s really important that we transition people over to sustainable energy,” Silverstein told us. “This is obviously satisfying that mission. ... There’s no better time to go solar than when you’re replacing your roof.” The integrated roofing system is the first of its kind in Carroll, and Silverstein said American Home Contractors has installed several around the region. A project in Eldersburg is up next for Silverstein and his company, he said. The house is topped with custom-fit tiles that look like those from a traditional roof surface, instead of solar glass panels attached to the existing structure. The tiles soak up the sun’s rays and serve as solar cells, which are paired with batteries in Silverstein’s basement that provide zero-emissions energy throughout his home. When night falls, the batteries discharge the stored energy to wherever it’s needed. Installing the Tesla solar system can run upward of $50,000, Silverstein said, but he and his company are betting on the customer’s investment outweighing the cost. “I think a lot more people are going to be interested in this product as more and more people adopt it and it’s getting out in the market,” Silverstein told us. “There are going to be additional versions. They’re going to optimize this.”