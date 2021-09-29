Tom Zirpoli: They won’t get vaccinated. Yet, they still feel entitled. | COMMENTARY

At the start of the pandemic, hospital workers were appropriately treated as heroes who placed their lives at risk to treat infected folks as best they could. Now, however, with the easy availability of a vaccine, hospitals are dealing with an avoidable crisis. They are risking their lives for people refusing to take responsibility for their own decisions. Now, they are being mistreated because these same folks can’t look at themselves in the mirror, take responsibility for their own behavior, and be grateful for the care they are able to receive.