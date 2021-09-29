Tom Zirpoli: They won’t get vaccinated. Yet, they still feel entitled. | COMMENTARY

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated Americans are almost five times more likely to contract COVID-19, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19, than the vaccinated. Most of the vaccinated people getting very sick are the elderly or those recently vaccinated who have not yet developed appropriate immunity.
Unvaccinated Americans are filling up our nation’s hospitals and we are all paying the price. People with regular health care issues are not able to get the care they need because hospitals are either full or the staff are stretched too thin to accommodate them. They are not only keeping our nation from returning to normal, but are responsible for overwhelming our health care system to the detriment of the greater community.
An example of this is going on in Washington State where hospitals are having to care for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients from neighboring Idaho. The vaccination rate in Washington State is 63 percent compared to only 41 percent in Idaho. In Washington State, masks are mandated. In Idaho, the governor, local leaders, and school boards refuse to mandate masks. As a result, Idaho has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the nation and its hospital system is overwhelmed. According to Dotti Owens, coroner for Ada County, Idaho, “Funeral homes are out of storage … it’s just become quite a mess.”
This seems unfair to the people of Washington State where citizens are going without elective surgery and other health care services because of the irresponsible behavior of unvaccinated neighbors in Idaho who are overwhelming hospitals in their state. Mike Baker, Seattle bureau chief for The New York Times, wrote that major surgeries, even one to remove a brain tumor, are being postponed due to the lack of room in Washington State hospitals.
“It’s ridiculous,” said Cassie Sauer, the president of the Washington State Hospital Association, referring to the situation in Idaho. “If you have your health care system melting down, the idea that you would not immediately issue a mask mandate is just bizarre. They need to be doing everything they can possibly do.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has said that President Joe Biden’s mandate on masks and vaccines is “out of touch.” Yet, it seems that Little is out of touch with what is going on in his state and why his citizens need to seek care in neighboring states. His lack of leadership has put his own citizens, as well as people living in neighboring states, at risk. Talk about being out of touch.
Worse yet, the unvaccinated and their families are now blaming hospitals for their infections or the deaths of family members hospitalized with COVID-19. They didn’t get vaccinated, they didn’t want to wear a mask, but it is the hospital’s fault, in their minds, that they or a family member is dying from COVID-19. Talk about not taking responsibility for your own actions.
Ryan Grenoble, writing for HuffPost, reported on a Catholic hospital in Chicago, Resurrection Medical Center, receiving threats after a well-known COVID-19 denier died while being treated there for COVID-19. Veronica Wolski was known in the city for spreading anti-vaccine rumors on social media. But when she died of COVID-19, her followers blamed her death on the hospital. Other anti-vaccine and COVID-19 deniers in social media encouraged their followers to threaten the hospital and its workers and to call for an end to “medical murders.”
In another twist to this craziness, unvaccinated patients and their families are demanding that hospitals and doctors give them the treatment and drugs they think are best for their family members. Funny how these people don’t think that a baker should be forced to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, but believe that medical providers should be forced to provide questionable medical treatments and medications on demand. It seems that they are both unvaccinated and entitled.
Jared Holt, a researcher of domestic extremism, wrote, “Rather than confront their own irresponsible health choices, these movements have instead coped by alleging wrongdoing by the medical workers tasked with trying to save their lives … putting workers at hospitals — who are already sacrificing a lot to help in the ways they’re able — in risk of danger.”
At the start of the pandemic, hospital workers were appropriately treated as heroes who placed their lives at risk to treat infected folks as best they could. Now, however, with the easy availability of a vaccine, hospitals are dealing with an avoidable crisis. They are risking their lives for people refusing to take responsibility for their own decisions. Now, they are being mistreated because these same folks can’t look at themselves in the mirror, take responsibility for their own behavior, and be grateful for the care they are able to receive.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.