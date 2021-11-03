Tom Zirpoli: Trump’s endorsements reflect his character and behavior | COMMENTARY

In a 2008 book about himself, Walker excused his violent behavior saying that he has been diagnosed with multiple personality disorders and claims to have as many as a dozen personalities. He writes that he has “violent urges” and enjoyed playing Russian roulette with a handgun at his kitchen table. He tells the story about how he hunted for a man who was avoiding his phone calls about a car he wanted to purchase and that he “was so angry that all I could think was how satisfying it would feel to step out of the car, pull out the gun, slip off the safety, and squeeze the trigger.”