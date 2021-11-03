Tom Zirpoli: Trump’s endorsements reflect his character and behavior | COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump only endorses candidates who stroke his ego and feed him emotionally and psychologically. Character, competency, and other qualities that one may look for in a candidate are unimportant. It is, as always, all about him.
It has been an interesting comparison lately to look at the character of the people he endorses vs. those he insults. What is even more amazing is how quiet the rest of the GOP remains when he engages in this behavior. Do they agree with him or are they are afraid of him? Either way, it doesn’t say much about today’s Republican Party, where serious anti-social behavior is no longer a disqualifier for public office.
As Paul Krugman recently wrote for The New York Times, “it isn’t the crazy people that are destroying America, it’s the politicians who are letting them.”
Sean Parnell, Trump’s pick to replace retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey is a good example of Trump endorsing people of questionable character. According to a report by CNN and confirmed by the Butler County Sheriff’s office, Parnell had two protective orders from abuse filed against him by his wife in 2017 and 2018. In the 2017 case, Parnell was required to leave the house he shared with his wife and three children. In 2018, her attorney said in a statement that Parnell’s wife was “relieved that these filings resulted in Mr. Parnell continuing to be excluded from the home where she and their children have resided. … My client’s main focus remains the best interests of their three children.”
Herschel Walker, also endorsed by Trump, is looking to run for the U.S. Senate from Georgia. He, too, has a record of threatening his wife and a girlfriend. He has also been found to exaggerate his financial success and is being sued by a Texas bank and other business partners for not paying hundreds of thousands of dollars of bills, according to The Associated Press. Does this guy sound like another Trump or what?
His former wife writes that she filed for divorce in 2001 citing “physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior” after, she says, Walker pointed a pistol at her head and told her he was going to blow her brains out. A girlfriend shared a similar story.
In a 2008 book about himself, Walker excused his violent behavior saying that he has been diagnosed with multiple personality disorders and claims to have as many as a dozen personalities. He writes that he has “violent urges” and enjoyed playing Russian roulette with a handgun at his kitchen table. He tells the story about how he hunted for a man who was avoiding his phone calls about a car he wanted to purchase and that he “was so angry that all I could think was how satisfying it would feel to step out of the car, pull out the gun, slip off the safety, and squeeze the trigger.”
Lucky for the man he was hunting, Walker writes, that he then saw a “Smile, Jesus Loves You” bumper sticker on a truck in front of him and he decided to seek professional help.
Oh, and he lives in Texas, not Georgia. But, you know those Trump supporters in Georgia will happily keep the boss happy by changing their eligibility rules for their next Trump-endorsed senator. I mean, how many presidential election recounts did Georgia do per Trump’s request? (The correct answer is three.)
Then there is Max Miller, running for a congressional seat in Ohio. Miller, endorsed by Trump, worked for the former president in the White House. He once dated former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham until he, according to three former White House employees speaking to Nick Hagen of Politico Magazine, pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face. Grisham had “no comment” when asked about the incident and Miller’s lawyer denied the story.
Is anyone seeing a pattern here? Is a record of abusive behavior against women a criterion for Trump-endorsed Republican politicians these days?
Miller has a long history of anti-social behavior, driving under the influence, reckless speeding, and disorderly conduct. Hagen interviewed former White House employees, as well as people who knew Miller socially. They described him as someone with “an anger problem,” “very scary,” “mean,” “abrasive,” and “volatile.” But, at a rally in Ohio, Trump introduced Miller as “a great guy.”
While Trump endorses these three guys with questionable characters, he spent part of last weekend insulting former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who recently died of COVID-19 complications, and former Sen. John McCain, referring to the two of them as your “classic RINO,” a “RINO’s RINO.”
Trump also falsely took credit for giving McCain “the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan.” He also made fun of McCain’s academic performance at the Naval Academy.
In the end, Trump endorses candidates who reflect his poor character and anti-social behaviors. Those who once stood up to him, like McCain and Powell once did, are the real American heroes, however lost this comparison is to Trump supporters.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and the Program Coordinator of the Human Services Management program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.