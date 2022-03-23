Tom Zirpoli: GOP support for parental rights evaporates on gender issues | COMMENTARY

Remember when Republicans said that they were going to protect parental rights in regard to the education of our children? They made a big deal about parental rights in making decisions about mask-wearing, vaccinations, school curriculum (especially sex education), and so on.

Well, forget about all of that. If your child happens to be transgender, Republicans are now saying that parents don’t know what is best for their children and, in fact, may be guilty of child abuse. For Republicans, the state knows better than parents when it comes to the sex and gender issues of our children.

Ironically, in Florida, Republicans passed a bill called “Parental Rights in Education,” allowing parents to investigate and sue teachers for discussing gender issues in the classroom. Florida’s bill outlaws a sex education curriculum that discusses sexual orientation and gender identity “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” Of course, schools already use professionally developed, age-appropriate, and developmentally appropriate educational materials when developing curriculum, especially sex education, which is approved by local school boards, mostly made up of parents. But Republicans are throwing out red meat for their base to chew on.

The fact is that many children have two moms or two dads as parents, or a sibling who is gay, lesbian, or trans. Most children will have interactions with gay, lesbian or transsexual individuals during their childhood in school, and eventually in college and their work life. Regardless of how hard Republicans try to push these children (and adults) back into the closet, the majority of Americans have moved beyond this backward thinking.

This is not the first attempt from the Republican Party to pass legislation targeting gay and lesbian children. In Texas, teachers were required by 1991 laws to teach that “homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle and is a criminal offense.” These laws that made gays and lesbians criminals were overturned by the Supreme Court in 2003. Nevertheless, Republicans continued their attacks. In 2011, for example, Republicans in Texas proposed a bill requiring teachers to “out” suspected gay students. One of these bills passed the Texas Senate in 2015 but never became law.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has the state’s child protection agency going to homes to investigate parents who support their trans children for possible child abuse. Some parents are moving out of the state to protect their children and themselves. Camille Rey, for example, has a 9-year-old trans son. “I just decided I can’t raise my child here,” she said in an NBC interview. “The only choice we have is to try to make the world a better place for them, and to give them everything they need to thrive, not just survive even but to thrive. ... We do it out of love for our children.”

Abbott ordered his Department of Family and Protective Services to begin investigating families who had trans children for, supposedly, putting their children at risk. He has gone so far as to place state employees who have trans children on mandatory leave while he orders his government to investigate them for child abuse. So much for limited government intrusion and parental rights.

The American Medical Association and other medical and pediatric professional groups have spoken against these measures and are taking Texas to court. The Biden administration has also stood up for these families, calling Abbott’s order “discriminatory and unconscionable” and “clearly dangerous to the health of transgender youth in Texas.”

As stated by Adam Serwer in The Atlantic, “For the past 30 years, the GOP has pursued a consistent strategy: Find a misunderstood or marginalized group, convince voters that the members of that group pose an existential threat to society, and then ride to victory on the promise of using state power to crush them.” Trans children and their parents are the current targets.

Unfortunately, the folks suffering the most from these attacks are the children who are trying to deal with real gender identity issues in the privacy of their own homes and with the support of their parents. Now, Republican states like Texas are threatening their parents with legal action. As if these families don’t have enough to worry about.

Tom Zirpoli is a professor at McDaniel College. He coordinates the graduate program in Human Services Management. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.